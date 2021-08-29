3 people sentenced after Army veteran fatally shot at southeast Houston club

HOUSTON – Three people were sentenced for their roles in the fatal shooting of an Army veteran, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on February 17, 2017, Brandon P. Lancelin, 31, was fatally shot in the bathroom at Erotic City nightclub, located at 8926 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

His body was placed in his Ford Explorer, which was driven to 5600 Mitchell Lane in La Marque, some 24 miles away. The vehicle was then set on fire. Police and firefighters responded to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.

During an investigation, officers determined Lancelin was last seen alive at the gentleman’s club.

Witnesses told police that the club manager Milton Carlos Segura shot Lancelin in the restroom after the club had closed, citing Segura was jealous that his girlfriend, a club employee named Priscilla Ashley Castellano, was giving Lancelin attention, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

After the shooting, Castellano cleaned up the crime scene and another club employee, Eleazar Leon, helped place Lancelin’s body in his vehicle before burning it, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Earlier in August, Segura pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

On Friday, Castellano and Leon, 30 pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Castellano was sentenced to three years in prison. Leon was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office..

“This may have been an impulsive crime, but these three people have been brought to justice after going to great lengths to conceal their actions,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “Our partners in law enforcement did an amazing job of piecing together what happened and securing charges against those who were responsible. We hope this bring some closure to the victim’s family.”

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Calligan, of the Major Offenders Division, prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Houston Police Department.

“Brandon Lancelin was an innocent victim and an Army veteran who was killed simply because he was friendly to the wrong people,” Calligan said.