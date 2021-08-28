Here’s what Louisiana moms are saying about Hurricane Ida prep

Meet: Ranada Billiot of Houma, Louisiana

HOUMA, Louisiana – Ranada Billiot lives in a mandatory evacuation area in Houma, Louisiana.

She is a mom to two kids, ages six and 13, and they plan to ride out Hurricane Ida together in their house.

”Pray about it. There ain’t no storm that God can’t give you that you can’t handle,” she told KPRC 2 on Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Pitre was spending Saturday afternoon with her two kids at a playground in the Houma marina (KPRC)

Meet Michelle Pitre of Houma

Michelle Pitre was spending Saturday afternoon with her two kids at a playground in the Houma marina. Her kids are two- and four-year-old.

“We are staying. If we would leave it would be last minute,” said she. “Hunker down. De safe. Have enough food and water.”

Pitre said she has stayed for every other storm. Her mother has a brick home and has been fine.