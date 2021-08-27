Child on bicycle struck by truck in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – A 5-year-old child is being treated Friday at the hospital after he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in north Harris County.

The child was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials on social media who shared an update in the comments of the initial post.

Investigators said the incident was in the 13100 block of Stonefield Drive between Kuykendahl Road and Greenwell Drive.

Officials said the driver did stop.