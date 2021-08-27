Partly Cloudy icon
26-year-old accused of committing mail fraud, stealing nearly half a million dollars from collection box in Memorial Drive area

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a string of mails thefts that have been happening in the Memorial Drive area.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Tony Morris Jr. is accused of stealing checks from a U.S. Postal Service collection box in the 12500 block of Memorial Drive.

Morris stole checks worth a total of $497,335.53 from the collection box on multiple occasions, authorities said. Officials said vehicles linked to Morris were seen at the location on about nine different occasions and are believed to be associated with the thefts.

Authorities said Morris also cashed checks stolen from the collection box three different times.

If convicted, Morris could face up to 30 years in prison along and a $1 million maximum fine, officials said.

