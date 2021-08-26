Woman stranded on North Freeway hit and killed by suspected underage drunk driver, police say

HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after police said he hit and killed a woman in north Houston Wednesday night.

It happened on the North Freeway near Greens Road and Beltway 8 at about 11 p.m., police said.

Investigators said a woman stalled out in the moving lanes of traffic and got out of her SUV.

“The deceased individual had gotten out of the car, either in an effort to get the car off of the road, or to herself, get out of the way of danger,” said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare.

A driver in a Chevy pickup truck hit the woman and her SUV, police said. Officers said the woman died at the scene.

Police said witnesses who stopped to help noticed the 20-year-old driver showed signs of intoxication.

“Every witness that we’ve talked to says that the hazard lights were illuminated and were flashing,” said Teare. “If you’re paying attention and you’re sober, this woman is not dead.”

Ad

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, officers said.

“We are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to get his blood,” said Teare.

Since the suspect is under 21 years old, Teare said they’ll determine how and where the driver obtained alcohol, whether it’s at a store or an establishment.

“However, these individuals are getting their hands on alcohol, we’re seeing it manifest right here,” said Teare. “We’re seeing a family who is not going to have their loved one anymore, simply because we’ve got somebody who’s not yet 21, not legally allowed to drink, and is doing so in driving.”

The road was closed for hours for the investigation, but it has since reopened.