‘Whose House? Coogs’ House!’: UH takes national stage with new commercial

The University of Houston is taking the national stage with the debut of a new TV commercial for the institution.

HOUSTON – The University of Houston is taking the national stage with the debut of a new TV commercial for the institution.

According to a news release, the new commercial will center around the “Whose House? Coogs’ House!” chant, which has been the hallmark of the university for decades.

“Produced by the UH Division of Marketing and Communications (the ad) showcases the pride and strength of University of Houston tradition, which endures beyond the borders of campus,” the release reads.

In the ad, UH graduates are shouting the mantra in places across the U.S. from the Grand Canyon to Times Square, according to the release.

“Beneath the rich visuals, the commercial delivers the narrated message: ‘No matter where we go, or what we do, true we’ll ever be,’” the release read. “‘True we’ll ever be’ is the final line of the University’s alma mater and is meant to convey that UH allegiance and traditions endure.”

Ad

The commercial is scheduled to debut nationally on Sept. 4 during the UH football opener against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Watch the 30-second ad below: