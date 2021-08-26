Spring ISD bus driver says he was punched in the face, doused with burning chemical by 2 unknown assailants

Bus driver says he was punched in the face, doused with burning chemical by 2 unknown assailants

HOUSTON – A Spring ISD bus driver that doesn’t want to be identified said he had the ride of his life while trying to pick up students from Wells Middle School Friday morning.

He said he encountered an enraged woman at Howell Tree Lane and Cypress station.

“Her comment was, ‘Why did you hit my daughter?’ I said to her ‘I have not touched your daughter or any other student,’” he said.

The 70-year-old bus driver said he had completed a write-up for a girl who was misbehaving the day before, but the woman wasn’t interested in anything he had to say.

“When she put her foot up on the first step I started to say do not... and the next thing you know I got hit in the head,” he said.

However, he said he was hit by a man who was with the woman though he didn’t get a good look.

“I reached down grabbed the radio and started yelling for 911. I’m being attacked,” he said.

In addition to being punched in the face, he said he was doused with a pepper spray concoction, which burned and caused him to temporarily lose his vision.

“Couldn’t see anything. I was completely blinded for two hours... My hair was soaked. My face was soaked,” he said.

By the time the police arrived, the man and woman were gone.

As he waits for those responsible to be arrested, he said he’s fearful that if it happened once, it could happen again.

“I’m worried about my fellow bus drivers,” he said.

The bus driver said he’s going to have to continue to wear an eye patch for the next two days, but other than that he is feeling much better.

Spring ISD sent KPRC 2 the following statement regarding the incident:

Spring ISD Police are investigating an incident last Friday that involved an adult male entering a school bus and punching the driver at the bus stop at Hollow Tree Lane and Cypress Station.

Officers are currently trying to identify the assailant and determine what prompted the assault. Our bus driver was assessed at the scene for injuries. No students were aboard the bus when the incident occurred. We do expect to file charges when we identify the assailant. Anyone with information is asked to call Spring ISD Police at 281-891-6911.