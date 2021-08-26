Houston Health Department confirms city’s first COVID-19 pediatric death of child with no underlying health conditions

HOUSTON – It was announced Thursday that a local boy between the ages 10 and 19 is Houston’s first pediatric COVID-19 death without underlying health conditions, according to the Houston Health Department.

The department reported that the city’s six previous pediatric deaths all had underlying health conditions.

Health officials said the boy, who was unvaccinated, died in late July at a Houston hospital. Officials said he tested positive for the virus but it is unknown if he was infected with a variant of the virus.

The health department is unable to provide further identification of the child due to privacy laws.

“On behalf of the City of Houston, I extend my condolences to the boy’s family during their time of grief,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The death of a loved one under any circumstance is heartbreaking, especially when we have the power to slow the spread and save lives. I encourage all eligible Houstonians ages 12 and older to get vaccinated and wear a face mask in large crowds or areas where you cannot socially distance.”