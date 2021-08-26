Airbnb shares how Houston locals can help support Afghan refugees

HOUSTON – Airbnb has shared how Houstonians can help support Afghan refugees by providing temporary housing through its community.

The company announced that Airbnb.org will offer free temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide through its new site called airbnb.org/refugees.

The company said it has received an enormous amount of interest from Houstonians in the Airbnb community who are looking for ways to help support the refugees.

Airbnb said it will cover all costs of 20,000 stays but can do more with the help of existing Airbnb hosts or anyone with available space to offer can sign up to provide free or discounted stays to refugees.

Those who cannot open their homes, but are interested in supporting housing for Afghan refugees can donate to Airbnb.org.

