Woman, 2 men caught on surveillance video robbing storage unit in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three people who were caught on video robbing a storage unit.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 in the 12500 block of S. Dairy Ashford Road, according to police.

Video surveillance caught the moment a woman and two men drove a newer-model Ford F-150 towing a flatbed trailer onto the property.

Authorities said the trio then used bolt cutters to cut the lock to one of the units, stole the items inside and fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects’ identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.