Security guard shoots man to death during altercation outside of Walgreens in east Harris County, deputies say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they say a security guard shot a man to death outside of a Walgreens in east Harris County Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a Walgreens located at 388 Uvalde Road around 8:09 p.m.

Deputies said a security guard got into an altercation with a man and discharged his weapon, striking him.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

