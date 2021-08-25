Security guard shoots man to death during altercation outside of Walgreens in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they say a security guard shot a man to death outside of a Walgreens in east Harris County Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a Walgreens located at 388 Uvalde Road around 8:09 p.m.

Deputies said a security guard got into an altercation with a man and discharged his weapon, striking him.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies said.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a retail store at 388 Uvalde. Preliminary info: a security officer was involved in an altercation with an adult male outside of the store. The security officer discharged his weapon striking the male. The male was confirmed deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/0A2nKbj7DU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 25, 2021

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.