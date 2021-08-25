Lone Star College forgives student debt for over 4,000 students

Lone Star College students who owed money in fall 2020, summer 2020 and spring 2021 will have their debt forgiven, allowing them to register for fall classes.

HOUSTON – Lone Star College has announced that student debt and unpaid balances for over 4,000 students have been forgiven.

According to a news release, LSC was approved for supplementary CARES Act funding because it was officially recognized as a Minority Serving Institution (MSI). This means at “least 25% (of undergrad students are) Hispanic with 50% of degree-seeking students receiving need-based assistance under Title IV of the Higher Education Act or have a substantial number of enrolled students receiving Pell grants.”

LSC used the federal funds to pay $2.5 million in outstanding balances for students who enrolled in fall 2020, summer 2020 and spring 2021, the release read.

The forgiveness of these debts will allow those 4,028 students to enroll in fall classes, according to the release.

“Lone Star College remains determined to remove obstacles students face so that they can finish their education,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “Making these funds available will allow students the opportunity to return to the classroom this fall.”

Students are encouraged to contact their home campus business office to learn more information on the unpaid balance forgiveness program. To learn more about the MSI program students can contact their campus’ Financial Aid office.

According to the release, students still have time to register for fall classes. Visit LoneStar.edu to learn more.