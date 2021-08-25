Houston man accused of torturing, suffocating kitten

David Arias, 27, of Houston, faces one count of felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

HOUSTON – A Houston man stands accused of torturing and suffocating a three-week old kitten.

David Arias, 27, of Houston, faces one count of felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal. Harris County Constable Precinct 1 deputies arrested Arias late Saturday at his home in the 8700 block of Cherie Grove Circle in Northwest Houston.

According to authorities, Arias buried the kitten in his backyard after torturing and strangling it to death.

Arias’ bond was set at $2,500 out of Harris County Court No. 337, according to charging documents.

“When citizens step up to report cruelty, it helps us enforce the message that animal abuse crimes are not acceptable and there will be serious consequences for harming an animal in Harris County,” Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said in a statement.

Harris County residents are urged to report instances of animal cruelty online at HoustonSPCA.org or over the phone at (713) 869-SPCA.

“We rely heavily on our community’s eyes and ears to report animal cruelty, in fact, it’s critical that it’s reported immediately, especially when it involves any degree of violence towards animals,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA, in a statement.