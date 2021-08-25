Houston City Council members approve incentives of up to $150 for COVID-19 vaccinations

HOUSTON – Members of the Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to approve incentives for vaccinations up to $150.

The Houston Health Department will provide $100 gift cards for participants who receive the first dose of the vaccination and $50 for the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. People who receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive $100.

Participants must have the vaccine administered at participating health and multi-service centers.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he hopes the incentive will spur people to get vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Here is a list of vaccination locations: