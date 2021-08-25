Mostly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Houston City Council members approve incentives of up to $150 for COVID-19 vaccinations

Brittany Jeffers, Reporter

Tags: COVID-19, Houston City Council, Vaccinations
Houston City Council members approve incentives of up to $150 for COVID-19 vaccinations
Houston City Council members approve incentives of up to $150 for COVID-19 vaccinations

HOUSTON – Members of the Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to approve incentives for vaccinations up to $150.

The Houston Health Department will provide $100 gift cards for participants who receive the first dose of the vaccination and $50 for the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. People who receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive $100.

Participants must have the vaccine administered at participating health and multi-service centers.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he hopes the incentive will spur people to get vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Here is a list of vaccination locations:

  • Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St., Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr., Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-winning journalist. Inquisitive. Sparkle enthusiast. Coffee-fueled, with a dash of sass.

email

facebook

twitter