Houston City Council members approve incentives of up to $150 for COVID-19 vaccinations

HOUSTON – Members of the Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to approve incentives for vaccinations up to $150.
The Houston Health Department will provide $100 gift cards for participants who receive the first dose of the vaccination and $50 for the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. People who receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive $100.
Participants must have the vaccine administered at participating health and multi-service centers.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said he hopes the incentive will spur people to get vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to spread.
Here is a list of vaccination locations:
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St., Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr., Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.