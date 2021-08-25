Partly Cloudy icon
Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner answers your questions about what’s happening in the tropics

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Jeff Lindner talks about Imelda's impact on Harris County on Sept. 17, 2019.
HOUSTON – In a weather preparation event, Jeff Lindner, the Harris County meteorologist who became famous for his enduring presence through trouble during Hurricane Harvey, spoke with our KPRC 2 meteorologists Frank Billingsley and Justin Stapleton about what’s brewing in the tropics. They also discussed how to keep informed whenever flooding rain is in the forecast in the future.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

