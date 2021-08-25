Dickinson ISD school bus hit by vehicle; no injuries reported

A bus departing Dickinson High School was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the district.

Dickinson ISD said the bus was hit by another vehicle at Baker Street and FM 517. Emergency responders are currently on the scene examining students for injuries, the district added.

Parents are currently being notified of the crash, and another bus was dispatched to the location to take students home.

According to officials, FM 517 is currently closed to traffic. Drivers should plan to take another route.