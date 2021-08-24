USPS postage rates increasing starting this weekend

The U.S. Postal Service will implement its second postage rate increase of the year starting this weekend.

As of Sunday, Aug. 29, rate increases will impact the USPS’ “most dominant” products -- including First Class Mail letters, postcards and mailing services -- Stamps.com reports.

Price increases for First Class Mail items range from $0.02 - $0.20.

In addition to First Class Mail, prices will increase by $0.10 - $0.85 for Domestic Mail Extra Services such as certified mail, signature confirmation, return receipt, etc; and by $0.30 - $0.93 for USPS Media Mail based on the weight of the package.

According to Stamps.com, prices for First Class Package Service or Priority Mail, which are known as “competitive” products, will not incur a price increase with the USPS’ “most dominant” products starting Sunday; however, this could change as additional USPS announcements are expected.

Ad