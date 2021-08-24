Social media reacts to Judge Hidalgo’s tweet on NRA canceling annual meeting scheduled in Houston

HOUSTON – There was mixed reaction on social media moments after the National Rifle Association announced it was canceling its annual meeting set for Houston next week.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo posted a tweet that some people criticized calling it inappropriate. Others supported her.

The tweet, which was a repost of the NRA statement, read “Sending thoughts and prayers.”

Read some of the reactions to Hidalgo’s tweet, which at last check was nearing 2,000 likes and over 150 comments.

Disappointing tweet. I appreciate anyone trying to help reduce the spread. Safety, not politics, is what we need right now. — Don Julio (@DonJulioTX) August 24, 2021

Hilarious. But what about the lost business for those in Harris county? No sympathy? — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) August 24, 2021

and this is part of the reason we love you!!! — Mark (@Mark_Compton94) August 24, 2021

Lina trolling the NRA has me like yaassssssss girl. https://t.co/CVX1k9ZoEM — Skye✨ (@SkyesWhy) August 24, 2021

Shade. Thrown. — Oscar For Texas 🤘🏾🤠🤘🏾 (@sotuyo) August 24, 2021

Unnecessary. And I say this as a supporter. — Aatel (@KinKortoboBimur) August 24, 2021