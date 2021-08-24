Clear icon
Social media reacts to Judge Hidalgo’s tweet on NRA canceling annual meeting scheduled in Houston

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – There was mixed reaction on social media moments after the National Rifle Association announced it was canceling its annual meeting set for Houston next week.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo posted a tweet that some people criticized calling it inappropriate. Others supported her.

The tweet, which was a repost of the NRA statement, read “Sending thoughts and prayers.”

Read some of the reactions to Hidalgo’s tweet, which at last check was nearing 2,000 likes and over 150 comments.

