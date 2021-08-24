Disney Store to close multiple stores across the U.S., including one in Houston

HOUSTON – Disney announced Monday it will permanently close nearly 60 full-size stores across the U.S, and among them is the Houston Galleria location.

The store’s manager confirmed to KPRC 2 that its location at 5015 Westheime will be “on or before” Sept. 15.

The Galleria location is part of nearly 60 of its full-size retail locations shutting down across the country, and the list of stores can be found on the Disney Store’s locator tool on its website.

The company said in March that it is reducing the number of stores to focus on online sales, USA Today reported.

This also comes as Target plans to open more than 100 new Disney shops inside certain locations, bringing photo-ops, exclusive toys and merchandise, and an area to watch Disney movie clips and games.

After the latest round of store closures, only two dozen stores will remain, including two in the Houston-area: Cypress (29300 Hempstead, Cypress) and Texas City (5885 Gulf Freeway, Texas City).