Local News

18-year-old on the run after being accused of fatally shooting his brother, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

18-year-old Gregory Johnson
18-year-old Gregory Johnson (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old is wanted for shooting his brother to death, according to the Houston Police Department.

Gregory Johnson, 18, has been charged with murder. According to HPD, he is accused of fatally shooting his brother, 21-year-old Demarion McKeever.

On Sunday, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 4250 West 34th Street.

Witnesses and family members told officers that they saw Johnson shoot McKeever during a dispute and then ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

