1 dead, another injured after shooting in north Houston Walmart parking lot

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a north Houston Walmart.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on the North Freeway at Fulton Street and East Crosstimbers Street, police said.

Authorities said information is still limited but it appears there was an altercation between two vehicles. In a surveillance video, police said people could be seen walking back and forth between the vehicles and at some point, someone opened fire.

Police said one person was found dead in the parking lot and another person was transported to a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

One of the vehicles at the scene was seen leaving the area, but authorities said they were able to chase it into the northeast area. The vehicle crashed and one person was detained, police said. Authorities said they are still working to determine how that person is connected with the case.

Authorities said multiple shell casings and a blood trail remain at the scene as part of the investigation. Police said they will be talking with the person who was transported to a hospital to learn more details about the shooting.

Officials said they do not believe the people involved were Walmart employees. The store was closed at the time of the shooting.