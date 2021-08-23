Looking to spruce up your home? Texans have a chance to win $1,000 just by looking for someone on Yelp

HOUSTON – If you live in Texas and are thinking about giving your home some TLC, you are going to want to keep reading.

Yelp -- the crowdsourcing, review-based platform -- has declared Aug. 26 “Make It Happen Day.”

According to the website, the unofficial holiday was created by the company to help small businesses and consumers across the Lone Star State.

Many small businesses have been struggling to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the February winter storm only exacerbated the issue, so Yelp decided to step in and help.

People looking for home services will have a chance to win some money if they turn to Yelp.

“As a part of ‘Make It Happen Day,’ Texans will have a chance to win $1,000 toward their project with one of the many trusted home services professionals on Yelp,” according to the website. “Eligible Texans can enter for a chance to win by using Yelp’s Request a Quote feature to find a home service professional in their area and submitting the quote on Aug. 26, 2021.”

Yelp will also be donating $10,000 to local businesses in need of repairs including the Big Easy Blues Club near West University Place.

To enter you must be at least 18 years old, have a Yelp account, be a resident of Texas and your Yelp username must be your real name.

Click here to see the full list of eligibility requirements and other things to know about the contest.