Houston Museum of Natural Science to showcase Egypt’s Ramses the Great in November

HOUSTON – Egypt’s rich history of “masterful rulers” will be showcased at the Houston Museum of Natural Science this fall.

The new exhibit, called “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharoahs” will make its world premiere Nov. 20 as part of a 10-city global tour and world premiere engagement, the museum said in a news release.

From jewelry to golden treasures of the tomb, visitors can view and admire expert-preserved collection of artifacts and art on display, according to the release.

Visitors can also walk along colossal statues and witness a re-creation of King Ramses’ triumph during the Battle of Kadesh. A virtual reality experience will also feature Ramses’ transformation of Egypt.

Tickets are now available online and can be purchased here.