Gun owner shoots man who pulled gun on him during fight, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he threatened a gun owner with a gun during an argument Saturday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said the shooting was reported at a place of business where the gun owner worked in the 8500 block of West Montgomery Road around 1 p.m.

Police said the 27-year-old man walked into the business and asked associates about the 59-year-old man’s whereabouts. Police said the man 59-year-old man was outside on a work break when he and the 27-year-old got into an argument. Police said the 27-year-old pulled out a gun during the fight.

Then, the 59-year-old man told investigators that he pulled out a gun he owned and shot the man in self-defense, according to police. The man who was shot crashed his vehicle in an attempt to flee but then fled the scene on foot, police said. Officers later found him in the area and paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, police said.

The gun owner left the scene of the shooting, but later returned to answer officers’ questions and give a statement, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.