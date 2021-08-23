Do you recognize them? Video shows suspects robbing cell phone store at gunpoint, police say

Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery of a cellphone store in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery of a cellphone store in northeast Houston.

The robbery was reported around 3 p.m. at a cellphone store located in the 1000 block of Federal Road.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects walk into the store and, at first, act like customers and ask about phones, police said. One of the men pulled out a handgun, pointed at the employee and demanded money and cellphones from the store, police said. Once the suspects stole the money and phones, they left, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.