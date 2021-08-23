Cy-Fair ISD students return to school Monday with no mask requirement

HOUSTON – Cy-Fair ISD welcomed students back to the classrooms on Monday.

“I would tell the group of students again this year, work with us. It’s going to be a little different again, at least for a while. I’m optimistic that somewhere down the road, very soon, we’re gonna get back to a little more normality, but until we get there, let’s take care of each other,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Henry.

Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, masks are not required at Cy-Fair, but are strongly encouraged.

Some parents at Adam Elementary School were concerned.

“I’m definitely nervous, I’m definitely nervous, I can’t wait until they can get vaccinated,” said mother Shronda Horace.

Parents of students in Pre-K through fifth grade may request their child be placed with other masked students in classrooms and other common areas, like buses and the cafeteria.

Cy-Fair is offering virtual learning for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and it’ll continue until a vaccine is widely available for children 12 and under.

“There’s still no replacement for in-person education, so that’s probably the biggest thing that we learned (last year),” said Henry.

All campuses have soap dispensers in all restrooms and hand sanitizer dispensers in all classrooms, building and cafeteria entrances and buses.

They ask students, staff and visitors to screen daily for COVID-19 symptoms and “consider quarantining” if exposed.

The district said it will notify families about positive cases in schools.

For information on the district’s safety plan, go to https://www.cfisd.net/leadsafely.