3 homeless men fatally struck by vehicles in 2 separate incidents in north Harris County, police say

HOUSTON – Three men are dead after two different accidents in north Harris County where they were all hit by vehicles, deputies said. Investigators said all three victims were homeless.

Deputies said in the first crash, two men were standing in the road on FM 1960 near the North Freeway when they were hit by a Chrysler 300 and killed.

The driver of that Chrysler stopped to help, deputies said. Deputies don’t believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

As crews were working that crash, deputies said a Jeep trying to get around traffic hit another man. Deputies said he also died at the scene. According to investigators, the driver of that Jeep took off.