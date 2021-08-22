Houston Newsmakers: Climate change’s impact on catastrophes

Droughts, floods and fires impact the lives of millions of people every year and this year we’re seeing record breaking forest fires in California. Chirs Funk, Ph.D. has been studying climate for most of his adult life and says the hot atmosphere the earth is experiencing now will likely be worse next year! He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says his book, ”Droughts, Floods and Fires” deals with the catastrophic impacts of climate change and focuses totally on facts and far away from politics. Watch his Newsmakers EXTRA segment here.

Houston Newsmakers: Rent relief still available

Lest you think you’ve missed the deadlines to get help paying your mortgages. or leases, there is help from Harris County if you live in right place. “We still have significant dollars to disperse,” said Adrienne Holloway, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Harris County Community Services Department. “So we really want people to call if they find themselves eligible, living in unincorporated Harris County, have an impact of COVID, have an active lease they’ve been unable to pay rent, call us,” she said.

See the many other ways this department is available to help many other Harris county residents.

Houston Newsmakers: From down and out to successful business owners

Black business owners make up only 4% of the fewer than 100,000 small businesses in the Greater Houston area. National Black Business month is August and puts a spotlight on David and Jessica Martin who are examples of being able to overcome challenges to find success. Both had scrapes with the law and many other self-made obstacles before finding the right path. Jessica said prison helped her use the solitude to find the right focus. “Instead of trying to figure out a way to make money illegally, fast, I really sat down and got a plan together and got with GOD and partnered up with him, ” she said.

See much more of their inspiring story this week.

More Information:

Chris Funk, Ph.D., Author, Drought, Flood, Fire

Website: https://www.news.ucsb.edu/2021/020377/drought-flood-fire

Adrienne Holloway, Ph.D., Executive Director, Harris County Community Services

Website: https://csd.harriscountytx.gov/Pages/AboutUs.aspx

Jessica and David Martin, Entrepreneurs

Website: https://drmartintransport.com/about-us/

https://ghbcc.com/

https://www.blackbookhouston.com/directory