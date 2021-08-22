Bun B to host pop-ups for new smash burger concept, Trill Burgers, this fall

On Sunday, rap legend Bun B and partners hosted a pop-up for Trill Burgers at Sticky’s Chicken at 2311 Edwards Street.

HOUSTON – A new smash burger concept is coming for the hearts — and stomachs — of Houstonians.

The menu featured the “OG Classic” burger and Grilled Onion Smashburger, which was available to customers on a pre-order basis.

Trill Burgers is a new venture by Bun B, whose’s real name is Bernard Freeman, a West Coast foodie Andy Nguyen and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares of Sticky’s Chicken, a popular food truck that expanded to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2020.

Nguyen, dubbed the “mash-up king in the food industry” by Food Network, has developed 10 successful restaurant concepts in California.

The group plans to host additional pop-ups throughout the fall, with a brick-and-mortar restaurant coming soon.