Motorcyclists killed in crash involving suspected intoxicated driver, police say

HOUSTON, Texas – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver early Saturday, Houston police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location on Highway 6 North near Westheimer in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located a motorcyclist dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined an older male driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck made a U-turn on Highway 6 and moved into a lane with oncoming traffic. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the vehicle but wasn’t able to and struck the front of the truck, Houston police said.

Officers suspect the truck driver was intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division. The investigation is in its early stages.