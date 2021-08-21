Houston organization seeking volunteers to help with special first day of school event in the Third Ward

A Houston-based organization with a goal of uplifting fatherhood wants volunteers to help make the first day of school a special one for area youth.

CoolxDad is hosting a “Million Father March” on Aug. 23 at Blackshear Elementary School in Third Ward. The goal is to have fathers and mothers cheer students on as the begin the first day of the school year.

“Representation is imperative, as leaders of our communities we have to make sure our children are equipped with love, care, and aspiration,” said Kevin Barnett, co-founder and director of CoolxDad.

The organization has a goal of helping dads rethink perceptions of fatherhood. Barnett said the focus zeroes in on untying stereotypical strings attached to men of color. He said many of the associating stigmas start early – influencing children.

“African American and Latino children’s access to high quality education remains a challenge. The solution is simple, Get up! Get active! Now,” Barnett said.

CoolxDad is looking for volunteers to join them Aug. 23 at 7 a.m. to welcome students back to school. Contact the organization at info@coolxdad.com.