Driver charged with DWI following four-vehicle crash, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after deputies said he caused a four-vehicle accident.

On Tuesday, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the 1000 block of FM 1960 in reference to a major crash involving four vehicles.

One person sustained injuries in the crash and was transported from the scene.

During an investigation into the incident, deputies determined the driver at fault was Trenton Steele, 24, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication, according to a release from Harris County Constable Precinct 4. Deputies administered a standardized field sobriety test which confirmed Steele driving while intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed that Steele was out on bond for aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the release.

Steele was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 11, according to the release.