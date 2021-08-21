Constable: Harris County man stole $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with theft after constable deputies said the man stole $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Harris County Lowe’s location.

On Thursday, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were dispatched to a Lowe’s Home Improvement Store located in the 20200 block of the North Freeway in reference to reports of theft.

When deputies arrived, a store employee told them that he observed a man conceal merchandise and proceeded to walk out of the business with no intent to purchase them, according to a release from Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Constable Deputies detained the suspect and identified him as Mark Mulkey, 57. Deputies determined Mulkey was in possession of over $1,700 worth of stolen merchandise, which was then returned to the business.

Further investigation revealed that Mulkey had several open warrants and prior theft convictions.

Mulkey was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail for the open warrants and charged with theft with prior convictions. His bond was set at $15,000.00 out of the 209th District Court, according to the release.