HCSO: Commercial fire in Hockley prompts evacuation

HOUSTON, Texas – Fire and Hazmat crews from multiple agencies are responding to a commercial fire at a recycling plant in Hockley.

The fire broke out at the facility around 10 a.m. The plant is located at 17360 Premium Drive, near the Hockley Recreational Complex on Old Washington Road.

Deputies are on the scene of a fire at a recycling plant at 17360 Premium Drive. Fire officials in charge of the scene have asked deputies to help evacuate all residents within 800 meters. Residents are warned to avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/bMXwnvP3bb — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 21, 2021

The fire prompted an evacuation of the area within a half-mile radius of the fire.

Harris County Deputies are at the scene assisting with the evacuation.

Due to a lack of water at the site, several tankers carrying water were routed to the recycling plant to help fire crews douse the flames, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office.

Materials inside the building include used/recycled motor oil and recycled plastics, authorities said.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.