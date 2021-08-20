Fort Bend County Judge KP George discuss latest legal dealings concerning face masks

FORT BEND COUNTY – A Fort Bend County District Judge granted a temporary injunction Thursday against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that prohibits county, city, and school districts officials from imposing mask mandates.

“Now, what that means is we’re back in the same position we were last week when the temporary restraining order was issued. Essentially, GA-38 is being suspended in Fort Bend County. Our local officials will be able to make the decisions for the health and welfare of our citizens,” said Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson.

County officials argued that the highly contagious delta variant is causing a rise in cases throughout the area.

As of Aug. 8, FBISD is reporting 527 COVID cases among students and staff.

“To our local school districts, again, you are hereby informed that a temporary injunction is in place and you can make the necessary decisions to protect students,” said Smith-Lawson.

The state argued that residents must take personal responsibility for their own health.

KPRC 2 reached out to the Governor’s office for a response to the judge’s decision but did not hear back Thursday.

Smith-Lawson told KPRC 2 she believes this is far from over and expects the Texas Attorney General to file an appeal.