1 of 2 suspects involved in theft of nearly 400 catalytic converters in northeast Houston due in court Friday, authorities say

Suspect involved in theft of nearly 400 catalytic converters in northeast Houston due in court Friday, authorities say

HOUSTON – One of the suspects police said was involved in the theft of nearly 400 catalytic converters is due in court Friday.

Houston police officers said two men seized as many as 400 catalytic converters in northeast Houston Wednesday night.

Police arrested two men in connection with the incident: Neseane Dorrell Robinson, 30, and Ibrahima Basse, 41. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Robinson was charged with felon in possession of a weapon while Basse is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Robinson will appear in court Friday.

Neseane Dorrell Robinson, 30, and Ibrahima Basse, 41 (HPD)

Officers with the Northeast Division of the Houston Police Department said they were responding to a theft call at a car sales lot located at 4400 Lockwood when they found the men and several hundred stolen catalytic converters.

Northeast officers responded to a theft call at 4400 Lockwood. Upon arrival they located two suspects and found what appears to be several hundred stolen catalytic converters. Investigation to follow. 202 pic.twitter.com/XX76sy3ve2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2021

Officers said the catalytic converters appeared to have been cut off of cars.

Houston police said it is unlikely that the recovered converters can be returned to their owners.

The bust is the most recent in what has become a growing problem around the Houston area.

So what can you do to protect your property?

Houston police recommend having brackets welded around them, which may make them more difficult to steal. Also, consider engraving your VIN number onto the catalytic converter or spray paint them. This may alert a scrap deal that it was stolen and make it more identifiable.

In this case, officers will attempt to locate the owners of the catalytic converters but it may be difficult since they aren’t serialized.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.