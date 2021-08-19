Ask 2: Is it legal to have tinted car windows in Texas?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it legal to have tinted car windows in Texas?

Answer: Yes, Texas drivers may have their car windows tinted – to an extent.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, window tinting standards are as follows:

Sunscreening devices on the windshield must have a light transmittance value of 25% or more and a luminous reflectance value of 25% or less, when measured in combination with the original glass,

Sunscreening devices on side windows to the right and left of the driver must have a light transmittance value of 25% or more and a luminous reflectance value of 25% or less, when measured in combination with the original glass.

Side windows to the rear of the driver are completely exempted from regulation under the Texas Transportation Code.

A sunscreening device can be applied to the rear window of the vehicle if the vehicle is equipped with an outside mirror on each side of the vehicle that reflects to the vehicle operator a view of the roadway for a distance of at least 200 feet from the rear of the vehicle then there are no restrictions regarding the sunscreening devices applied to the rear window.

