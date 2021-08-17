Woman accused of stabbing mother to death, wounding relative in Willowbrook area, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating after a woman stabbed her mother to death and wounded another relative in the Willowbrook area Monday night.

Police said the stabbing happened before 7 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 8301 Willow Place Dr.

According to investigators, a dispute started earlier in the day between the daughter and her mother.

Officers said they are unsure of what the argument was about or what exactly led up to the actual stabbing.

Investigators said the relative is expected to survive and the daughter is in custody.