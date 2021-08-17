Man killed after fight with ex-girlfriend, her brother, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating after a man was killed following a fight with his ex-girlfriend and her brother Monday night.

Deputies said they were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 910 Cypress Station around 11 p.m. after they received a call about a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they located a man, who has been identified as Romance Daniels, with a gunshot wound to the chest inside an apartment unit. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Overnight, @HCSOTexas units were dispatched to 910 Cypress Station. Units found an adult male, Romance Daniels, had been shot inside an apartment and pronounced deceased at the scene. The apt is the residence of Daniel’s ex-girlfriend. He came to the apt & an altercation took pic.twitter.com/mKvT01j5KC — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2021

Investigators said the apartment where the shooting took place is the residence of Romance’s ex-girlfriend. According to deputies, Romance had come to the location and an altercation took place between Romance and the ex-girlfriend’s brother. During the altercation, investigators said Romance was shot.

Deputies said both the woman and her brother cooperated during the investigation. After obtaining statements from the woman and her brother, the case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which referred the case over to a grand jury without charges.

Ad

After the completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date, deputies said.