HOUSTON – Some Aline Independent School District employees created a viral video on TikTok by getting into the groove.

The staff got pumped up to welcome students to class.

The idea came from Sharae Young.

Young said she managed to grab a group of employees, including an assistant principal to get in line and start dancing and waving.

Young said it’s all about the students

The TikTok video has more than 50,000 views and counting.