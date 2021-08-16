Shelter-in-place order issued for La Porte following reports of mystery odor, officials say

Officials in La Porte have issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday night following reports of a mystery odor in the area, according to a message from the La Porte Emergency Management.

All residents are asked to go inside and turn off the A/C system immediately.

City officials said they have received multiple calls regarding an odor and irritant in the air. The shelter-in-place order is during the investigation.

Deer Park Fire Department is also aware of the smell and has units monitoring the area. Harris County Pollution Control has also been notified.

