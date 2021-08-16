Partly Cloudy icon
Man dies after being shot multiple times by family member in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
An investigation is underway after authorities said a man was shot multiple times in northeast Harris County.
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after authorities said a man was shot multiple times in northeast Harris County.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 7800 block of Peacock Park Drive near Old Humble Road in Audubon Park.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the man had been shot multiple times by a family member. According to Gonzalez, the man was likely shot by his estranged wife or someone else in the family.

Gonzalez said there were three children at the home getting ready to leave for the first day of school when the incident happened.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

