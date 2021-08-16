Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Aldine area, authorities say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after authorities said a man was hit and killed by a driver in the Aldine area.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Hopper Road and Exeter Street near the Hardy Toll Road, authorities said.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the person who was killed is described as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said. The driver fled the scene, according to Gonzalez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

This is a developing story.