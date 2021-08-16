Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Councilmember Tiffany Thomas hosts career fair in Alief to improve access to good-paying jobs

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Councilmember Tiffany Thomas speaks at the District F Career Fair Saturday in Alief. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Councilmember Tiffany Thomas is improving the access to good-paying jobs to Houstonians.

Over 600 job seekers registered for the District F Career Fair Saturday at Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers. The fair focused on employment opportunities across various industries and for those with a high school diploma or GED equivalent to recent graduates

Employers offered on-site interviews or set up interviews for next week, Thomas said. Some even left with a new job.

According to Thomas, organizers decided to host an in-person fair to help overcome digital barriers, such as candidates being overlooked or not having access to technology.

“We wanted to remove that barrier and put qualified candidates in front of meaningful employers,” she said. “So they can walk out with a new career change.”

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many zip codes in District F were among the highest for unemployment, Thomas said.

“I believe it is important that we go directly to the community to address concerns like unemployment,” she said. “We want to offer valuable opportunities in areas with high unemployment rates. These kinds of events are essential for employers and employees to come together as we work to get Houstonians back to work.”

The fair was in partnership with the city of Houston, the Westchase District, Harris County Precinct 3, Houston Complete Communities, Alief ISD and ITC Houston.

“We wanted to respond to that by offering meaningful jobs with meaningful income. So families can take care of their households,” Thomas said, who in the second year of her first term in office.

Due to the demand for jobs, Thomas announced that the district will host additional fairs in the future.

