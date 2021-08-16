Aldine ISD opens new girl’s academy focused on STEM

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomes students to a new all-girls school focused on STEM.

“You have a great opportunity because we’re targeting girls who come from economically challenged backgrounds,” said Principal Dr. Jericah Jackson.

The district’s new Young Women’s Leadership Academy is focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

“It’s concerning that not enough girls are in engineering courses, and it’s not just a districtwide issue or a statewide issue, it’s nationwide,” said Jackson.

Studies show only 28% of women are in STEM careers.

Adelia Cooper worked as an engineer before becoming a science teacher.

“We need to get our young women, young girls, into STEM, we need to build that confidence and let them know, ‘Guess what? You can do this too,’” said Cooper.

This year, the academy is starting with 6th and 7th grades.

Its future goal is to have 100% of graduates accepted into college every year.

“We want them to be the ones to set the example and be our trailblazers, so they can make their mark in history and leave a legacy behind for tomorrow,” said Jackson.