Caught on Camera: Mother robbed at Houston gas station with 2 kids in the car

Mother speaks out after being robbed at gunpoint with children

HOUSTON – A Houston mother was robbed at gunpoint last month at a gas station in north Houston.

She said her nine-year-old and four-year-old daughters were in the car when the robbery happened on the 5000 block of Yale Street.

“God saved us that day. It was the most horrible day of my life,” the woman said.

The mother says the past few weeks have been a nightmare for her family.

“We are so scared. My kids cannot sleep for about three or four days. I took them to the hospital to check if everything is good,” the mother said.

The incident happened after midnight on July 27. The mother said she was picking up her husband from work at the gas station.

Houston police released a video of the crime, which shows a man getting out of a black Honda Civic and then running toward the woman’s white Toyota.

“He just opened the door and he put the gun on my head, and he said give me everything you have,” the woman said.

Ad

The video also shows the suspect opening the driver’s door and pulling the woman out of the car.

“I was watching my phone with my sister, then a black man just came and got my mom pushed her away, got her purse and ran away super fast. I couldn’t see him at all,” the woman’s daughter said.

The thief got away with the woman’s purse and $400 dollars. He ran back to the Black Honda Civic and then fled the scene.

The mother said the scary situation could have been a lot worse. No one was hurt.

“He could have shot me or my kids, but we are so grateful to God that he saved us that day,” the woman said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Details leading to charges or an arrest may lead to a cash payment of up to $5,000.