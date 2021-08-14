Woman charged with driving while intoxicated had 2 young children in car, constable’s office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with young children in her vehicle, Constable Mark Herman’s office said in a release.

On Friday, at approximately 9:32 p.m. deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were dispatched to the 2600 block of N Sam Houston Parkway in reference to reports a vehicle was stopped in a moving lane of traffic.

When deputy constables arrived on scene, the deputies identified the driver as Yosselin Barahona, 29, and observed that her two young children were in the vehicle. Barahona displayed multiple signs of intoxication, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputy constables administered a standardized field sobriety test to Barahona and determined she was driving while intoxicated. Constable deputies contacted Child Protective Services and informed them of the situation. The children were released to a family member, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Barahona was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Her bond and court information has not yet been set.