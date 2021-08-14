Rooftop Cinema Club’s Uptown location will return to Houston’s skyline Sept. 1

Cinephiles, take your love of movies outdoors with a trip to one of the Space City’s coolest theaters: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown. The popular open-air, rooftop venue will reopen Wednesday after closing in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so glad to be back in Houston after a long break and complex permitting process just in time to be the escape to the movies that our fans need right now,” said Gerry Cottle, owner and founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “Similar to last year’s The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards, which opened at the height of the pandemic, we’re ready with the right safety measures in place and an outdoor venue ideal for a safe night out under the stars with friends and family.”

Rooftop Cinema Club is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd. in the BLVD Place shopping complex, directly above Whole Foods, at the intersection of Post Oak Blvd. and San Felipe Street in the Uptown District. Moviegoers can park in the BLVD Place parking garage free of charge.

Ticket information and schedule

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown operates daily and screens as many as three movies a night. Doors open an hour before the first screening, which usually begins between 7:45 and 8 p.m., and fifteen minutes before the second screening, which typically starts at 10:30 p.m. The venue, which normally only allows adults, will offer new matinee screenings Friday through Sunday each week. The matinee screenings will begin at 5 p.m. and cater to younger audiences.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will offer a variety of ticket options -- a single lounge seat with or without popcorn, a new beanbag option with popcorn, or an Adirondack chair that comes with popcorn and a side table. Prices range from $17.50 to $25.25, depending on the ticket type and day of the week. , ranging from $13.50–$17.50. Kids tickets for the matinee screenings are $13.50 to $17.50.

COVID considerations

The venue will open at a limited capacity to allow for adequate spacing among its guests. Hand sanitizer will be available on site, and team members will wear masks, routinely change gloves, and regularly wipe down surfaces. Moviegoers are urged to practice social distancing and don face masks.

Special programming

The cinema will host several themed weekends. The descriptions below were provided by the theater.

We Love Texas, Sept. 1-3: It kicks off with Houston-set “Reality Bites,” the iconic teen hangout flick “Dazed and Confused,” the biopic of the legend that is Selena, the ode to romance and mechanical bull riding “Urban Cowboy,” and the infamous horror classic, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

Sing-Alongs, Sept. 7 and 22: Warm up your vocal chords for this interactive, sing-along experience so you can belt out your favorite hits from “The Greatest Showman” and “Grease.”

‘80s Weekend, Sept. 9-12: All weekend Rooftop will be playing guest favorites from the most radical decade - the ‘80s. Go back in time with “Back to The Future,” have the time of your life watching “Dirty Dancing,” help E.T. phone home, watch Spike Lee tell you to “Do the Right Thing,” learn how to sweep the leg with “The Karate Kid,” and always remember that “The Goonies” never say die and experience so much more from this unforgettable era.

‘90s Weekend, Sept. 16-19: Rooftop presents an entire weekend of unabashedly ‘90s gems such as Disney classics “Aladdin” and “The Lion King;” the quintessential teen comedy “Clueless,” horror staples “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Scream;” moving romances “Romeo + Juliet” and “Poetic Justice;” era-defining hits “Friday” and “Pulp Fiction;” and the baseball movie of a generation, “The Sandlot.”

Halloween Vibes, Oct. 1-3: The venue will kick off its October program and spookiest month of the year with the visionary animation in “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas;” have fun being bad alongside “Beetlejuice” and the witches of “Hocus Pocus” and “The Craft;” and enjoy some old school scares in “Tales From the Hood” and “The Shining.”

September movie schedule

September 1: Selena

September 2: Reality Bites, Dazed and Confused

September 3: Raya and the Last Dragon, Urban Cowboy, Texas Chainsaw Massacre

September 4: Ratatouille, La La Land, House Party

September 5: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Great Gatsby

September 6: 10 Things I Hate About You, 500 Days Of Summer

September 7: Grease, Step Brothers

September 8: Love Jones, Kill Bill Vol. 1

September 9: Dirty Dancing, When Harry Met Sally

September 10: E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, The Princess Bride, Do the Right Thing

September 11: The Karate Kid, Coming to America, A Nightmare on Elm Street

September 12: The Goonies, Back to the Future

September 13: The Notebook, Girls Trip

September 14: Pretty Woman, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

September 15: The Breakfast Club, 50 First Dates

September 16: Romeo + Juliet, The Silence of the Lambs

September 17: Aladdin, Clueless, Friday

September 18: The Lion King, Poetic Justice, Scream

September 19: The Sandlot, Pulp Fiction

September 20: Casablanca, Selena

September 21: Steel Magnolias, Drive

September 22: The Greatest Showman, The Wood

September 23: Mean Girls, The Big Lebowski

September 24: Coco, Jurassic Park, Friday the 13th

September 25: Up, Bridesmaids, Set It Off

September 26: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Breakfast at Tiffany’s

September 27: Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Beach

September 28: The Princess Bride, The Bodyguard

September 29: 10 Things I Hate About You, Fight Club

September 30: Love & Basketball, Scary Movie

October 1: Coraline, Hocus Pocus, The Craft

October 2: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Tales From the Hood

October 3: The Addams Family, The Shining

For additional information, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.

