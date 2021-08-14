Man charged with capital murder in connection with deadly stabbing at SW Houston apartment complex

Osmin Menjivar-Cortez (H/m, 25), is charged with capital murder and burglary of a habitation

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston on July 10, according to a press release.

Osmin Menjivar-Cortez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and burglary of a habitation.

According to the Houston Police Department, officials said police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at an apartment complex located in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street. When police arrived, they found a man with several cuts on his arm.

Officers said a woman told them another man was inside of the apartment with multiple stab wounds. Police found the victim, identified as Robert Campos, unresponsive inside of the apartment.

Witnesses told HPD that three men forced their way inside of the apartment and assaulted Campos and his girlfriend. Officers said friends of Campos arrived at the apartment to help and were also injured during the assault.

After an investigation one of the suspects was identified as Menjivar-Cortez. One of the other suspects is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend, according to investigators.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Menjivar-Cortez is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.