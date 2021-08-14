Local church prepares to send relief to Haiti. Here’s how to help

HOUSTON – Members at The First Haitian Church of God in southwest Houston are closely monitoring the devastation in Haiti and preparing to send help.

Members of the church said they spent the day trying to contact family and friends, who were directly affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Daguesseay Metellus said he felt fortunate because he got a call from his niece early Saturday morning.

“She told me firsthand my brother’s house got hit but he’s safe. His sister is safe, which is her mother,” Metellus said.

Officials said the earthquake hit 78 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

At least 227 people are dead with hundreds more injured and missing.

Wilner Luders left Haiti in 2005. He said it’s been tough to watch his country struggle with several natural disasters and most recently the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Despite that though Luders said he believes in the spirit of the Haitian people.

“I also believe in the resiliency of my people,” said Luders.

The first Haitian Church of God has set up a GoFundMe account to help in relief efforts, if you would like to help you can donate here.